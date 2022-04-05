Echo Company Basic Warrior Training

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training battalion, are complete the Night Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 7, 2022. Basic Warrior Training serves as a test of the field and combat skills that recruits have learned during their time in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Victoria Hutt)

