    AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills [Image 2 of 2]

    QATAR

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tristan Lindsay speaks over the radio during a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 5, 2022. The exercise was a capstone demonstrating the previous four weeks of training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    This work, AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills

