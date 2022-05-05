AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills

Senior Airman Tristan Lindsay speaks over the radio during a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 5, 2022. The exercise was a capstone demonstrating the previous four weeks of training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

