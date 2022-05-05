Airmen from the 379th fuels, logistics, and medical squadrons maintain perimeter security during a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 5, 2022. Maintaining readiness among different the squadrons is key to keeping the wing prepared as a whole. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 08:44 Photo ID: 7181766 VIRIN: 220505-Z-LB784-0022 Resolution: 7309x4873 Size: 17.1 MB Location: QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.