Mobile Bay's evening prayer

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 7, 2022) Command Chaplain Lt. Jeremy Carr, from Carmel Valley, Calif., offers an evening prayer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 08:09
|Photo ID:
|7181720
|VIRIN:
|220507-N-CO548-1034
|Resolution:
|2632x1755
|Size:
|198.14 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
