    Mobile Bay's evening prayer [Image 2 of 3]

    Mobile Bay's evening prayer

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 7, 2022) Command Chaplain Lt. Jeremy Carr, from Carmel Valley, Calif., offers an evening prayer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 08:09
    Photo ID: 7181720
    VIRIN: 220507-N-CO548-1034
    Resolution: 2632x1755
    Size: 198.14 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Bay's evening prayer [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

