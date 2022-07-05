PHILIPPINE SEA (May 7, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay transits the Philippine Sea alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 08:09 Photo ID: 7181721 VIRIN: 220407-N-CO548-1042 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 290.45 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay transits the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.