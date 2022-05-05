American Gladiators Visit NSA Naples

220505-N-IE405-1287 NAPLES, Italy (May 5, 2022) Cast member of the television show “American Gladiators” Alex “Militia” Castro coaches children during a game of dodgeball at the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Armed Forces Entertainment event held at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples’ Support Site Central Park in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, May 5, 2022. The cast members made an appearance in support of military members and their families living overseas. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

