    American Gladiators Visit NSA Naples [Image 1 of 2]

    American Gladiators Visit NSA Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220505-N-IE405-1386 NAPLES, Italy (May 5, 2022) Cast member of the television show “American Gladiators” Beth Horn, also known as “Venom” on the show, congratulates a child after playing a competitive game during the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Armed Forces Entertainment event at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples’ Support Site Central Park in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, May 5, 2022. The cast members made an appearance in support of military members and their families living overseas. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

