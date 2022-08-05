Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 12 of 12]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Javier Reyes 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 8, 2022) An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the "Black Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while the ship is underway in the Philippine Sea. Long range maritime strikes capabilities such as these allow the U.S. Navy to find, fix, and target well beyond typical organic sensor capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. This capability, among others, serves as a deterrent to aggressive or malign actors and supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 00:07
    Photo ID: 7181464
    VIRIN: 220508-N-VI910-1750
    Resolution: 3704x2469
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Javier Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    F-35C
    VMFA-314
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

