Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 8, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Tophatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while the ship is underway in the Philippine Sea. Long range maritime strikes capabilities such as these allow the U.S. Navy to find, fix, and target well beyond typical organic sensor capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. This capability, among others, serves as a deterrent to aggressive or malign actors and supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)

