Pfc. Daniel Vincent of the 223rd Military Police Company and Officer B. Wyatt of the Louisville Metro Police Department direct traffic and pedestrians at the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY, May 8, 2022. The Kentucky National Guard has been assisting local security and police every year for the past 116 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Destini Keene)

Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US This work, Kentucky Derby, by SGT Destini Keene