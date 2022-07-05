Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Derby

    Kentucky Derby

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Destini Keene 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Daniel Vincent of the 223rd Military Police Company and Officer B. Wyatt of the Louisville Metro Police Department direct traffic and pedestrians at the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY, May 8, 2022. The Kentucky National Guard has been assisting local security and police every year for the past 116 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Destini Keene)

    Derby 148 was back in full force and so was the Kentucky Guard

    Kentucky National Guard
    Military Police
    Kentucky Derby

