A U.S. Army Soldier with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, in Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, repels down a cable during hoist operations at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, on May 07, 2022, during Guardian Response 22. The homeland emergency response exercise validates an Army unit’s ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities, increasing the unit's readiness for times of emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

