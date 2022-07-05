Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoist Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Hoist Operations

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, in Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia, conduct hoist operations at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, on May 07, 2022, during Guardian Response 22. The homeland emergency response exercise validates an Army unit’s ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities, increasing the unit's readiness for times of emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 09:32
    Photo ID: 7180891
    VIRIN: 220507-A-UE565-002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hoist Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    #hoist #2/3rd #aviation #medivac #training #MUTC #GR22

