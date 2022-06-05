Maryland Air National Guard A-10s arrive in Norway

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, lands at Andoya Air Base in Andenes, Norway, ready to conduct Agile Combat Employment training in support of the Swift Response exercise, May 6, 2022. Swift Response is an annual USAREUR-AF led multinational training exercise designed to enhance readiness and airborne interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)

