    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Air National Guard A-10s arrive in Norway [Image 2 of 5]

    Maryland Air National Guard A-10s arrive in Norway

    NORWAY

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Two A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, taxi down the runway at Andoya Air Base in Andenes, Norway, ready to conduct Agile Combat Employment training in support of the Swift Response exercise, May 6, 2022. Swift Response is an annual USAREUR-AF led multinational training exercise designed to enhance readiness and airborne interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 07:04
    Photo ID: 7180827
    VIRIN: 220506-Z-GZ846-262
    Resolution: 4756x3171
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Air National Guard A-10s arrive in Norway [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MDNG
    swiftresponse
    Swift Response
    DefenderEurope
    Agile Combat Employement (ACE)

