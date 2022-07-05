Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 1 of 2]

    Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 7, 2022) – U.S. Navy Ensign Gemelin Lozada, from Okinawa, Japan, left, spends Mother’s Day with her mom, Chief Hospital Corpsman Melinda Canales, from Quezon, Philippines, while underway on the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). The mother-daughter duo deployed together in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now, in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 06:04
    Photo ID: 7180795
    VIRIN: 220507-N-HI500-1081
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: QUEZON CITY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy
    Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mother, Daughter spend Mother&rsquo;s Day aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Pacific Partnership 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Mother
    Pacific Ocean
    Daughter
    USNS Mercy
    PP22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT