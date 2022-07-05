PACIFIC OCEAN (May 7, 2022) – U.S. Navy Ensign Gemelin Lozada, from Okinawa, Japan, left, spends Mother’s Day with her mom, Chief Hospital Corpsman Melinda Canales, from Quezon, Philippines, while underway on the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). The mother-daughter duo deployed together in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now, in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 06:04 Photo ID: 7180795 VIRIN: 220507-N-HI500-1081 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.99 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: QUEZON CITY, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.