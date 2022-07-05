Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 7, 2022) – U.S. Navy Ensign Gemelin Lozada, from Okinawa, Japan, left, gives her mother, Chief Hospital Corpsman Melinda Canales, from Quezon, Philippines, a hug on Mother’s Day while deployed aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). The mother-daughter duo is supporting Pacific Partnership 2022. Now, in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 06:04
|Photo ID:
|7180796
|VIRIN:
|220507-N-HI500-1134
|Resolution:
|3893x2917
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|QUEZON CITY, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
