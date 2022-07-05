Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 2 of 2]

    Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 7, 2022) – U.S. Navy Ensign Gemelin Lozada, from Okinawa, Japan, left, gives her mother, Chief Hospital Corpsman Melinda Canales, from Quezon, Philippines, a hug on Mother’s Day while deployed aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). The mother-daughter duo is supporting Pacific Partnership 2022. Now, in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 06:04
    Photo ID: 7180796
    VIRIN: 220507-N-HI500-1134
    Resolution: 3893x2917
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: QUEZON CITY, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy
    Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mother, Daughter spend Mother&rsquo;s Day aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Pacific Partnership 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Mother
    Pacific Ocean
    Daughter
    USNS Mercy
    PP22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT