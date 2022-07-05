PACIFIC OCEAN (May 7, 2022) – U.S. Navy Ensign Gemelin Lozada, from Okinawa, Japan, left, gives her mother, Chief Hospital Corpsman Melinda Canales, from Quezon, Philippines, a hug on Mother’s Day while deployed aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). The mother-daughter duo is supporting Pacific Partnership 2022. Now, in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 06:04 Photo ID: 7180796 VIRIN: 220507-N-HI500-1134 Resolution: 3893x2917 Size: 2.08 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: QUEZON CITY, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mother, Daughter Spend Mother's Day Aboard USNS Mercy [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.