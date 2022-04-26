Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

220426-N-MZ836-1193 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 26, 2022) - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, approaches the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) for landing, April 26, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

