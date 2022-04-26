220426-N-MZ836-1117 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 26, 2022) - Sailors and Marines maneuver an AV-8B Harrier, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), April 26, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jesse Schwab