220421-N-TP544-1453 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 21, 2022) - Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Habil Mota fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire qualification event aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 21, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Taylor Parker)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 04:27
|Photo ID:
|7180765
|VIRIN:
|220421-N-TP544-1453
|Resolution:
|3511x2345
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT