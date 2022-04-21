220421-N-MZ836-1073 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 21, 2022) - Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Tybias Davis fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire qualification event aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 21, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 04:27
|Photo ID:
|7180763
|VIRIN:
|220421-N-MZ836-1073
|Resolution:
|6238x4159
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS
