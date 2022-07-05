Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition [Image 7 of 10]

    Eighth Army Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray 

    8th Army

    A Soldier conducts an Army Water Survival Assessment at the Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal Training Complex on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 7, 2022 as part of the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition. Competitors performed various tasks during the assessment and were judged on basic survival swimming techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

