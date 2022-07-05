Soldiers conduct the Army Water Survival Assessment at the Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal Training Complex on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 7, 2022 as part of the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition. Competitors performed various tasks during the assessment and were judged on basic survival swimming techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment.)

