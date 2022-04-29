U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Ramos, a cavalry scout with the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, ground guides for an armored vehicle during the Sullivan Cup on Fort Benning, Ga., April 29, 2022. The Sullivan Cup is a biennial competition that tests the best tank crews from the Armor Branch, the U.S. Marine Corps and international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samantha Mussatti)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 13:30
|Photo ID:
|7180380
|VIRIN:
|220429-A-OQ541-1092
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.99 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sullivan Cup 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Samantha Mussatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT