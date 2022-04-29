Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sullivan Cup 2022 [Image 9 of 10]

    Sullivan Cup 2022

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Samantha Mussatti 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A U.S. Army tank crew drives on a dirt road during the Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning, Ga., April 29, 2022. The Sullivan Cup is a biennial competition that tests the best tank crews from the Armor Branch, the U.S. Marine Corps and international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samantha Mussatti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 13:30
    Photo ID: 7180379
    VIRIN: 220429-A-OQ541-1490
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sullivan Cup 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Samantha Mussatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sullivan Cup 2022
    Sullivan Cup 2022
    Sullivan Cup 2022
    Sullivan Cup 2022
    Sullivan Cup 2022
    Sullivan Cup 2022
    Sullivan Cup 2022
    Sullivan Cup 2022
    Sullivan Cup 2022
    Sullivan Cup 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    M1A1
    M1A2
    M2A3 Bradley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT