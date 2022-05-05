Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS Graduates Semester 22-3 Class [Image 5 of 5]

    NAVSCIATTS Graduates Semester 22-3 Class

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Michael Williams 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    220505-N-ZM469-177 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Recent graduates of the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's Semester 22-3 pose with their diplomas following formal graduation ceremony at the international training command's headquarters located on the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi (U.S. Navy Photo by Michael Williams).

