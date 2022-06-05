NAVSCIATTS Graduates Semester 22-3 Class

Photo By Michael Williams | 220505-N-ZM469-177 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Recent graduates of the Naval Small...... read more read more Photo By Michael Williams | 220505-N-ZM469-177 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Recent graduates of the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's Semester 22-3 pose with their diplomas following formal graduation ceremony at the international training command's headquarters located on the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi (U.S. Navy Photo by Michael Williams). see less | View Image Page

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School recently honored graduates from Semester 22-3 in a formal ceremony at command headquarters located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.



The semester featured approximately 60 partner nation security force professionals representing the U.S. Southern Command area of operations. The students hailed from Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.



NAVSCIATTS Cmdr. Don Speights served as host and keynote speaker as he awarded diplomas to the graduates of the international training command’s technical welding, outboard motor and diesel maintenance courses, tactical communications, patrol craft coastal and riverine, and UAS planning and operations courses.



In remarks to the international military students, guests, and the command’s staff, Speights stated his continuing priority to train U.S. partners and allies, forming the NAVSCIATTS global network, which consists of more than 13,000 international partners from 124 different countries.



“This year further reveals that if we do not face our threats together, despite our distances and our differences, our challenges will only increase,” the U.S, Navy SEAL expressed. “At NAVSCIATTS, regardless of the complexities of those challenges, providing our partners and allies with world-class training will always be our priority.”



NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating in support of foreign security assistance and geographic combatant commanders’ theater security cooperation priorities. The command, originally formed as a U.S. Coast Guard mobile training team in 1961 in Rodman, Panama, trains and educates foreign special operations, combat support, and combat service support forces across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums through in-residence and mobile training team iterations.



NAVSCIATTS' five regionally focused in-resident training semesters assist in developing, shaping, and maintaining strategic relationships with diverse partner forces. Offering the ability to form professional and personal bonds that reach across oceans and continents, NAVSCIATTS has allowed for the establishment of networks that have aided in counterterrorism, counternarcotic, and counter human trafficking operations in a global environment.