    Tech Nigh at Crockett Middle School during Trenton Navy Week

    HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220503-N-WF272-2044 HAMILTON, N.J. (May 3, 2022) Sailors, assigned to Navy Band Northeast, participate in Hamilton Township School District’s Tech Night at Crockett Middle School, Hamilton, New Jersey, May 3, 2022, as part of Trenton Navy Week. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 00:23
    Photo ID: 7180058
    VIRIN: 220503-N-WF272-2044
    Resolution: 5599x3868
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: HAMILTON, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech Nigh at Crockett Middle School during Trenton Navy Week [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy week
    sailors
    "U.S. Navy
    trenton navy week
    tech night

