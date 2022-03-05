220503-N-WF272-2044 HAMILTON, N.J. (May 3, 2022) Sailors, assigned to Navy Band Northeast, participate in Hamilton Township School District’s Tech Night at Crockett Middle School, Hamilton, New Jersey, May 3, 2022, as part of Trenton Navy Week. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 00:23 Photo ID: 7180058 VIRIN: 220503-N-WF272-2044 Resolution: 5599x3868 Size: 1.02 MB Location: HAMILTON, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tech Nigh at Crockett Middle School during Trenton Navy Week [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.