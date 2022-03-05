Tech Nigh at Crockett Middle School during Trenton Navy Week

220503-N-WF272-2005 HAMILTON, N.J. (May 3, 2022) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Vonell Williams, center, and Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class David Kenney, both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, attend Hamilton Township School District’s Tech Night at Crockett Middle School, Hamilton, New Jersey, May 3, 2022, as part of Trenton Navy Week. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

