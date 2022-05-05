Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCU New Jersey XO throws first pitch during Trenton Navy Week [Image 2 of 3]

    PCU New Jersey XO throws first pitch during Trenton Navy Week

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220505-N-WF272-2055 TRENTON, N.J. (May 5, 2022) Musician 2nd Class Holden Moyer, a native of Williamsport, Pa., a member of Navy Band Northeast, sings the national anthem at Trenton Thunder Baseball Ballpark, Trenton, New Jersey, May 5, 2022 as part of the Trenton Navy Week. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 00:22
    Photo ID: 7180054
    VIRIN: 220505-N-WF272-2055
    Resolution: 4939x3168
    Size: 1006.06 KB
    Location: TRENTON, NJ, US 
    Hometown: WILLIAMSPORT, PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU New Jersey XO throws first pitch during Trenton Navy Week [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PCU New Jersey XO throws first pitch during Trenton Navy Week
    PCU New Jersey XO throws first pitch during Trenton Navy Week
    PCU New Jersey XO throws first pitch during Trenton Navy Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    virtual reality
    "U.S. Navy
    recruiting
    the Nimitz
    trenton central high school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT