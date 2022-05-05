PCU New Jersey XO throws first pitch during Trenton Navy Week

220505-N-WF272-2020 TRENTON, N.J. (May 5, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Tuuk, executive officer of pre-commissioning unit New Jersey (SSN 796), throws the first pitch at a high school playoff game held at Trenton Thunder Baseball Ballpark, Trenton, New Jersey, May 5, 2022 as part of the Trenton Navy Week. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

