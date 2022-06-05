Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TRADEWINDS - Sea Container Unloading [Image 1 of 2]

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Cpl Alevtina Ostanin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Petty Officer Second Class Rebecca O’Keefe (left) and Master Sailor Kieran Scott (right), observe the unloading of the Canadian divers sea containers for Exercise TRADEWINDS in Belize City on May 6, 2022.

    Photo: Cpl Alevtina Ostanin - Visual Communications Support (VCS)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 22:20
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 
    CAF as part of International Operations
    #TRADEWINDS22
    CAF Personnel at work
    Le personnel des FAC au travail
    Les FAC dans le cadre des opérations internationales

