Exercise TRADEWINDS - Sea Container Unloading

Petty Officer Second Class Rebecca O’Keefe (left) and Master Sailor Kieran Scott (right), observe the unloading of the Canadian divers sea containers for Exercise TRADEWINDS in Belize City on May 6, 2022.
Photo: Cpl Alevtina Ostanin - Visual Communications Support (VCS)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 22:20
|Photo ID:
|7180026
|VIRIN:
|220506-O-DO465-1001
|Resolution:
|5146x3424
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|BELIZE CITY, BZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
