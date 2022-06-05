Exercise TRADEWINDS - Sea Container Unloading

Chief Petty Offier Evan Beaton (left) and Master Sailor Kieran Scott (right) coordinate with a Belizean shipyard worker to unload dive equipment from sea containers for Exercise TRADEWINDS in Belize City, on 6 May, 2022. Photo: Corporal Mitchell Paquette, 12 Wing Imaging Services
