    Exercise TRADEWINDS - Sea Container Unloading [Image 2 of 2]

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Cpl Alevtina Ostanin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Chief Petty Offier Evan Beaton (left) and Master Sailor Kieran Scott (right) coordinate with a Belizean shipyard worker to unload dive equipment from sea containers for Exercise TRADEWINDS in Belize City, on 6 May, 2022.  Photo: Corporal Mitchell Paquette, 12 Wing Imaging Services

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 
    CAF as part of International Operations
    #TRADEWINDS22
    CAF Personnel at work
    Le personnel des FAC au travail
    Installations de formation

