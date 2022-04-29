Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMSUBPAC Hosts Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 3 of 6]

    COMSUBPAC Hosts Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220429-N-SS492-0163 HONOLULU, HAWAII (April 29, 2022) U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James Tocorzic, left, and Force Master Chief Jason Avin, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, listen to opening remarks during the Pearl Harbor Submarine Enlisted Birthday Ball, April 29, 2022. The submarine birthday ball celebrates the inception of the U.S. Submarine Force on April 11, 1900. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMSUBPAC Hosts Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

