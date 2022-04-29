220429-N-SS492-0163 HONOLULU, HAWAII (April 29, 2022) U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James Tocorzic, left, and Force Master Chief Jason Avin, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, listen to opening remarks during the Pearl Harbor Submarine Enlisted Birthday Ball, April 29, 2022. The submarine birthday ball celebrates the inception of the U.S. Submarine Force on April 11, 1900. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 19:15
|Photo ID:
|7179884
|VIRIN:
|220429-N-SS492-0163
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMSUBPAC Hosts Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT