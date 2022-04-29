COMSUBPAC Hosts Enlisted Submarine Birthday Ball

220429-N-SS492-0163 HONOLULU, HAWAII (April 29, 2022) U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James Tocorzic, left, and Force Master Chief Jason Avin, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, listen to opening remarks during the Pearl Harbor Submarine Enlisted Birthday Ball, April 29, 2022. The submarine birthday ball celebrates the inception of the U.S. Submarine Force on April 11, 1900. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

