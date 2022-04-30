COMSUBPAC Hosts Officers Submarine Birthday Ball

220430-N-SS492-0041 HONOLULU, HAWAII (April 30, 2022) Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, offers remarks during the Pearl Harbor Submarine Officers Birthday Ball, April 30, 2022. The submarine birthday ball celebrates the inception of the U.S. Submarine Force on April 11, 1900. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

