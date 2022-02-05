Dover AFB earns Tree City title for 30th straight year

Lt. Cols. Schneider Rislin, center left, 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Matthew Olson, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, hold plaques and signs presented by the Delaware Forest Service during an Arbor Day celebration at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 2, 2022. As a result of the community’s dedication to protecting the environment, Dover AFB was designated a Tree City USA for the 30th consecutive year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

