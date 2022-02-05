Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB earns Tree City title for 30th straight year [Image 2 of 2]

    Dover AFB earns Tree City title for 30th straight year

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Cols. Schneider Rislin, center left, 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Matthew Olson, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, hold plaques and signs presented by the Delaware Forest Service during an Arbor Day celebration at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 2, 2022. As a result of the community’s dedication to protecting the environment, Dover AFB was designated a Tree City USA for the 30th consecutive year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 15:44
    Photo ID: 7179614
    VIRIN: 220502-F-DA916-1048
    Resolution: 1200x798
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB earns Tree City title for 30th straight year [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB earns Tree City title for 30th straight year
    Dover AFB earns Tree City title for 30th straight year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT