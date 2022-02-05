Dover AFB earns Tree City title for 30th straight year

Students from George S. Welch Elementary School plant a tree, donated by the Delaware Forest Service during an Arbor Day celebration at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 2, 2022. As a result of the community’s dedication to protecting the environment, Dover AFB was designated a Tree City USA for the 30th consecutive year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

