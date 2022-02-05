Students from George S. Welch Elementary School plant a tree, donated by the Delaware Forest Service during an Arbor Day celebration at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 2, 2022. As a result of the community’s dedication to protecting the environment, Dover AFB was designated a Tree City USA for the 30th consecutive year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 15:44
|Photo ID:
|7179613
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-DA916-1019
|Resolution:
|1125x900
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB earns Tree City title for 30th straight year [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT