U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Georgina Silva, 17th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, trains MWD Aghi, 17th Security Forces detection dog, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2022. Silva and Aghi trained during every shift to reinforce the bond between the handler and their dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:45 Photo ID: 7179059 VIRIN: 220422-F-MU509-2002 Resolution: 1350x1080 Size: 396.92 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Her story: Silva tells how it was [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.