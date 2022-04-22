U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Georgina Silva, 17th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Aghi, 17th Security Forces Squadron detection dog, patrol Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2022. Silva and Aghi performed unscheduled inspections during their shift to ensure the safety of Goodfellow AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)
Her story: Silva tells how it was
