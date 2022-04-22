Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Her story: Silva tells how it was [Image 1 of 2]

    Her story: Silva tells how it was

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Georgina Silva, 17th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Aghi, 17th Security Forces Squadron detection dog, patrol Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 22, 2022. Silva and Aghi performed unscheduled inspections during their shift to ensure the safety of Goodfellow AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:45
    Photo ID: 7179058
    VIRIN: 220422-F-MU509-2001
    Resolution: 1074x860
    Size: 295.71 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Her story: Silva tells how it was [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Her story: Silva tells how it was
    Her story: Silva tells how it was

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Her story: Silva tells how it was

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dog
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Security Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT