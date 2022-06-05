Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School group visits Garrison Wiesbaden to learn how a community functions [Image 5 of 5]

    School group visits Garrison Wiesbaden to learn how a community functions

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Mark would like to become a helicopter pilot. Third graders from Wiesbaden Elementary visit Garrison Wiesbaden to get a sense of how a 'community' works on May 6, 2022 at Clay Kaserne.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, School group visits Garrison Wiesbaden to learn how a community functions [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    School group visits Garrison Wiesbaden to learn how a community functions

