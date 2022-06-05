Fun! Handcuffs for the children. Third graders from Wiesbaden Elementary visit Garrison Wiesbaden to get a sense of how a 'community' works on May 6, 2022 at Clay Kaserne.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 09:53 Photo ID: 7178682 VIRIN: 220506-A-XW786-006 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 12.34 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, School group visits Garrison Wiesbaden to learn how a community functions [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.