Air Cav CBRN Training

Soldiers from Bravo Company 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training while on rotation to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve May 4, 2022. The CS chamber is used to conduct Mask Confidence Training (MCT) by demonstrating the effectiveness of personal protective equipment (PPE) in protecting against CBRN hazards. (u.s. Army Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves.)

