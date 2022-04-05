Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Cav CBRN Training [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Cav CBRN Training

    OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, GERMANY

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Bravo Company 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade conduct chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training while on rotation to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve May 4, 2022. The CS chamber is used to conduct Mask Confidence Training (MCT) by demonstrating the effectiveness of personal protective equipment (PPE) in protecting against CBRN hazards. (u.s. Army Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves.)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 04:46
    Location: OBERDACHSTETTEN, BY, DE 
    Air Cav
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    Atlantic Resolve
    EuropeSupport2022

