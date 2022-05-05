Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HURREX 2022 training aboard USS Daniel Inouye [Image 12 of 12]

    HURREX 2022 training aboard USS Daniel Inouye

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220505-N-KN989-1011 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 5, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) heave additional foul-weather mooring lines as part of Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2022 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. HURREX allows Navy and Air Force activities in Hawaii to review, exercise and validate their response plans and operational capabilities as they pertain to the threat of hurricanes and effects of severe weather. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HURREX 2022 training aboard USS Daniel Inouye [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    HURREX
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    DDG 118
    USS Daniel Inouye

