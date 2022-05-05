220505-N-KN989-1012 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 5, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) heave additional foul-weather mooring lines as part of Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2022 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. HURREX allows Navy and Air Force activities in Hawaii to review, exercise and validate their response plans and operational capabilities as they pertain to the threat of hurricanes and effects of severe weather. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 03:41 Photo ID: 7178399 VIRIN: 220505-N-KN989-1012 Resolution: 5499x3928 Size: 1.74 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HURREX 2022 training aboard USS Daniel Inouye [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.