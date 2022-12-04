Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations [Image 3 of 4]

    KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations

    ROMANIA

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron approaches a U.S. Air Force A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aircraft from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing for refueling over Romania during NATO enhanced air policing operations April 12, 2022. The KC-46A is equipped with a refueling boom driven by a fly-by-wire control system, a hose and drogue system independently operable from the refueling boom system, and wing aerial refueling pods, which make the aircraft capable of multi-point simultaneous aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    This work, KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

