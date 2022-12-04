KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron approaches a U.S. Air Force A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aircraft from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing for refueling over Romania during NATO enhanced air policing operations April 12, 2022. The KC-46A is equipped with a refueling boom driven by a fly-by-wire control system, a hose and drogue system independently operable from the refueling boom system, and wing aerial refueling pods, which make the aircraft capable of multi-point simultaneous aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

