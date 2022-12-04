A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft from the 22nd Aerial Refueling Wing for refueling over Romania during NATO enhanced air policing operations April 12, 2022. Since February, the 480th EFS from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, has been operating from Romania in support of NATO enhanced air policing operations, which have been ongoing for roughly 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 03:31
|Photo ID:
|7178389
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-LH638-3004
|Resolution:
|2704x1520
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
