KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft from the 22nd Aerial Refueling Wing for refueling over Romania during NATO enhanced air policing operations April 12, 2022. Since February, the 480th EFS from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, has been operating from Romania in support of NATO enhanced air policing operations, which have been ongoing for roughly 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

