Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations [Image 4 of 4]

    KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations

    ROMANIA

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft from the 22nd Aerial Refueling Wing for refueling over Romania during NATO enhanced air policing operations April 12, 2022. Since February, the 480th EFS from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, has been operating from Romania in support of NATO enhanced air policing operations, which have been ongoing for roughly 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 03:31
    Photo ID: 7178389
    VIRIN: 220412-F-LH638-3004
    Resolution: 2704x1520
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations
    KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations
    KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations
    KC-46 refuels 480th EFS F-16s during NATO air policing operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    22nd ARW
    KC-46
    480th EFS
    EuropeanSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT