    Army air traffic controller guides community closer with sports [Image 3 of 3]

    Army air traffic controller guides community closer with sports

    JAPAN

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Kekua Aumua, a supervisory air traffic control specialist, works inside the Kastner Airfield tower at Camp Zama, Japan, May 2, 2022. Aumua served in the Army as an air traffic control operator and has stayed in the profession as an Army civilian.

