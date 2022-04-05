Kekua Aumua, right, when he was a running back for Los Angeles Harbor College. Aumua, who is now a supervisory air traffic control specialist at Camp Zama, Japan, frequently shares his knowledge of sports with local youth. (Courtesy photo)
This work, Army air traffic controller guides community closer with sports [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army air traffic controller guides community closer with sports
