Army air traffic controller guides community closer with sports

    JAPAN

    05.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Kekua Aumua, right, when he was a running back for Los Angeles Harbor College. Aumua, who is now a supervisory air traffic control specialist at Camp Zama, Japan, frequently shares his knowledge of sports with local youth. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 00:37
    Photo ID: 7178073
    VIRIN: 220504-D-VY538-614
    Resolution: 458x480
    Size: 81.05 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

