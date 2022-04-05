An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, takes off for training in participation of RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 3, 2022. RF-A 22-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions primarily out of Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 20:42
|Photo ID:
|7177739
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-WE075-1007
|Resolution:
|6586x4395
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th FS takes to Alaskan skies [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT