    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies [Image 4 of 9]

    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, takes off for training in participation of RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 3, 2022. RF-A 22-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions primarily out of Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 20:42
