U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manuel Hernandez, 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, performs preflight checks during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 3, 2022. RF-A 22-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces and provides training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 20:42
|Photo ID:
|7177743
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-WE075-1002
|Resolution:
|5740x3831
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th FS takes to Alaskan skies [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
