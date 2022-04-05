U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manuel Hernandez, 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, performs preflight checks during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 3, 2022. RF-A 22-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces and provides training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 20:42 Photo ID: 7177743 VIRIN: 220504-F-WE075-1002 Resolution: 5740x3831 Size: 2.57 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th FS takes to Alaskan skies [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.