Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies [Image 8 of 9]

    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Manuel Hernandez, 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, performs preflight checks during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 3, 2022. RF-A 22-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces and provides training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 20:42
    Photo ID: 7177743
    VIRIN: 220504-F-WE075-1002
    Resolution: 5740x3831
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th FS takes to Alaskan skies [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies
    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies
    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies
    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies
    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies
    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies
    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies
    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies
    36th FS takes to Alaskan skies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RedFlagAlaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT